CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

De Nara Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.6
note avec
35 avis
Mis à jour le March 15, 2022
De Nara Hotel - Image 0
De Nara Hotel - Image 1
De Nara Hotel - Image 2
De Nara Hotel - Image 3
De Nara Hotel - Image 4
De Nara Hotel - Image 5
+23 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Old City, De Nara Hotel is the perfect place to experience Chiang Mai and its surroundings. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Chiang Mai hotel. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, 24-hour front desk, airport transfer. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, free welcome drink, mirror, slippers, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool, garden. De Nara Hotel is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Chiang Mai.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de De Nara Hotel , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR De Nara Hotel
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

33 MoonMuang Rd Lane 2, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Walking Street Residence
8.1
note avec
735 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
note avec
371 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
note avec
381 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
note avec
65 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
note avec
20 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
note avec
7 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
note avec
15 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
note avec
62 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU