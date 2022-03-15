De Charme Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Chiang Mai
8.3
note avec
1222 avis
Mis à jour le March 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Chiang Mai, you'll feel right at home at De Charme Hotel, which offers quality accommodation and great service. Only 1.5 km away, this 3.5-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At De Charme Hotel, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, laundromat, ticket service. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the De Charme Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Chiang Mai.

Adresse / Carte

28 Sriphum ,Singrat Road ,Muang, Chiang Mai Thailand, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

