BANGKOK TEST & GO

De Arni Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.9
note avec
1089 avis
Mis à jour le March 24, 2022
De Arni Hotel - Image 0
De Arni Hotel - Image 1
De Arni Hotel - Image 2
De Arni Hotel - Image 3
De Arni Hotel - Image 4
De Arni Hotel - Image 5
+46 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

De Arni Hotel is located close to the Patpong night market and includes a BTS as well as a MRT station nearby. Most of the tourists as well as shopping attractions in the City on Angels are located on these transportation links. This boutique hotel is located in the most convenient and well-know place for the convenience of its guests. Enjoy shopping at good deals at the night market along the road, after which hit bars or restaurants that surround the region. Offering a large range of accommodation to choose from, guests will certainly have a wonderful stay at De Arni Hotel.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de De Arni Hotel , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR De Arni Hotel
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

68 Surawong Road, Si Phraya, Bangrak Bangkok Thailand, Silom, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

Hôtels partenaires

Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
note avec
2090 Commentaires
De ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
note avec
6947 Commentaires
De ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
note avec
2458 Commentaires
De ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
note avec
1085 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
note avec
6272 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9
note avec
3139 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
note avec
3757 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
note avec
316 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
note avec
18 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Urbana Sathorn Bangkok
7.8
note avec
4241 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments
8.7
note avec
694 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
note avec
307 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Sindhorn Kempinski Bangkok
9.3
note avec
56 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
note avec
58 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
note avec
4289 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
note avec
2226 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU