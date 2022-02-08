Column Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Column Bangkok (SHA Plus+) is a serviced apartment with the added pleasures of a hotel. Located in the heart of the city, guests are close to both the BTS sky train as well as the MRT subway, allowing for quick and convenient access to some of the city’s most popular sites - including several shopping malls such as Emporium, Paragon, and Central World as well as the markets of Patpong and Pratunam. Those on a business trip will be pleased to know that Column Bangkok (SHA Plus+) is across from Queen Sirikit Convention Center. These residences include the Foodland supermarket as well as a room service menu around the clock. For a home-away-from-home stay when visiting the Thai capital, Column Bangkok (SHA Plus+) is your answer.