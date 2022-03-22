Coconut Budget & Boutique Hua Hin - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

HUA HIN TEST & GO

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Coconut Budget & Boutique Hua Hin (SHA Plus+)See the best of Hua Hin / Cha-am with a stay at Coconut Budget & Boutique Hua Hin (SHA Plus+), which puts you right in the city center amidst the many sights and landmarks. With its convenient location, you can easily access to the city's must-see destinations. Situated just 4.5 km from Cicada Market, Coconut Budget & Boutique Hua Hin (SHA Plus+) provides an easy base from which to pop out for amenities or souvenirs quickly.The range of services provided by Coconut Budget & Boutique Hua Hin (SHA Plus+) ensures all travelers get the most out of their stay. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the hotel's free Wi-Fi internet access. The hotel provides taxi services to help you find what you want in Hua Hin / Cha-am. Parking is always available, provided by the hotel for their driving guests.While lodging at this wonderful hotel, the helpful staff at the front desk can assist you with multiple services that include concierge service and luggage storage. If you want seats to city's best entertainment, you can get help through the hotel's ticket service and tours. In-room conveniences include daily housekeeping, so you can relax and enjoy your stay. Some small or last-minute needs can be quickly fulfilled by the convenience stores without having to leave the hotel.The hotel is entirely non-smoking, ensuring a clean air environment. Smoking is restricted to the designated smoking areas.Guestrooms at Coconut Budget & Boutique Hua Hin (SHA Plus+) are fitted with all the amenities travelers need. The hotel provides air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. Some rooms at Coconut Budget & Boutique Hua Hin (SHA Plus+) include special design features like a balcony or terrace. Keep your entertainment options wide even in room, with ranges of facilities including the cable TV available.The hotel also provides guests with a refrigerator and bottled water. Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the hotel provides a hair dryer, toiletries and towels in selected rooms.Dining and things to doWake up bright and energetic in the mornings with a cup of good coffee offered at the cafe right at the hotel. Never let hunger affect your travel plans! Restaurants on-site provide convenient and tasty dining options.Coconut Budget & Boutique Hua Hin (SHA Plus+) promises you a fun-packed holiday with a variety of activities and facilities. Have some relaxing fun with family and friends at the shared lounge and TV area.Around the propertyThere are many attractions to discover within close proximity to Coconut Budget & Boutique Hua Hin (SHA Plus+). Sit on the sand or sip a drink in leisure at Hua Hin Beach located 980 m away.Reasons to stay hereRooms here are cheaper than 96% of accommodations in the city.This hotel scores higher than 94% of the city's accommodations on value for moneyRoom comfort is said to be outstanding here, scoring higher than 98% of accommodations in the city.

Adresse / Carte

40/7 Phetchakasem Road, Hua Hin, Hua Hin City Center, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

