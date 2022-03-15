CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Cmor by Recall Hotels Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.4
note avec
1580 avis
Mis à jour le March 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Chiang Mai, Cmor Hotel Chiang Mai by Andacura is the perfect choice. The excitement of the city center is only 0.4 km away. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Cmor Hotel Chiang Mai by Andacura, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, private check in/check out, taxi service. The ambiance of Cmor Hotel Chiang Mai by Andacura is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, towels, internet access – wireless (complimentary) are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Cmor Hotel Chiang Mai by Andacura hits the spot in many ways.

Adresse / Carte

6 Moo2, Soi Tarakamanakom, Super-Highway Road, Changpuak District, A.Muang, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

