PHUKET TEST & GO

Clover Hotel Hatyai (SHA Extra Plus) - Songkhla Sandbox Hotel

Songkhla
8.7
note avec
508 avis
Mis à jour le February 16, 2022
Clover Hotel Hatyai (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Clover Hotel Hatyai (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Clover Hotel Hatyai (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Clover Hotel Hatyai (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Clover Hotel Hatyai (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Clover Hotel Hatyai (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+23 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Clover Hotel Hatyai (SHA Extra Plus)See more of Hat Yai when you stay at Clover Hotel Hatyai (SHA Extra Plus) and experience all the benefits of a truly central location.Clover Hotel Hatyai (SHA Extra Plus) provides the best in services and amenities to help make guests feel comfortable. Never be out of touch with your contacts, with free Wi-Fi offered throughout your stay. If you plan to arrive by car, you'll appreciate the hotel's free parking, right on-site. The hotel provides front desk services such as concierge service and luggage storage for guests' convenience.Staying for a long time, or just need clean clothes? At the hotel, your favorite travel outfits will be kept clean and available with laundry service provided on-site. For lazy days and nights, in-room conveniences like daily housekeeping let you make the most of your room. Please be advised that smoking is not allowed in the hotel to allow cleaner air for all guests. Smoking is limited to designated areas only, for the health and well-being of all guests and staff.Each guestroom at Clover Hotel Hatyai (SHA Extra Plus) is furnished and equipped with handy amenities. Rooms are equipped with blackout curtains and air conditioning for your convenience. Some rooms at Clover Hotel Hatyai (SHA Extra Plus) even come with extra design features such as a balcony or terrace. The hotel also offers a refrigerator, bottled water, instant coffee and instant tea in the rooms for when you feel like needed.It's good to know that a hair dryer, toiletries and towels are provided in guest bathrooms.Dining and things to doEnjoy the countless activities offered at Clover Hotel Hatyai (SHA Extra Plus). Have fun with your friends or family, or even meet new people at the shared lounge and TV area.Around the propertyClover Hotel Hatyai (SHA Extra Plus) provides an excellent base for exploring the sights of Hat Yai in-depth. Get a photograph of yourself in front of Phra Maha Chedi Tripob Trimongkol located 3.3 km away, a must-see for anyone visiting Hat Yai. An afternoon of browsing the works at Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Natural History Museum located 1.3 km away can familiarize you with the local art scene. The most popular local attraction is probably Khao Kho Hong only 3.6 km away.Reasons to stay hereThis hotel beats 91% of accommodations in the city on value for money.Guests who stayed here rated the facilities above 89% of other accommodations in the city.This hotel scores higher than 93% of the city's accommodations for cleanliness.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Clover Hotel Hatyai (SHA Extra Plus) , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Clover Hotel Hatyai (SHA Extra Plus)
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

91 Vongvanit Road, Hatyai, Hatyai, Songkhla, Prince of Songkhla University, Hat Yai, Thailand, 90110

Filtres populaires

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU