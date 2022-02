Cloud 19 Panwa (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This former beach residence of the Chumbala family is now open for guests as a boutique getaway hotel. Located close to Chalong Bay, Cloud 19 Panwa (SHA Extra Plus) includes a private beach as well as a private pier for guest use. Popular activities include diving, sailing, fishing, and island hopping. Each of the 19 rooms here offers spectacular sea views and are fitted with Posturepedic mattresses and features a separate bath and shower. After a long day out in the sun, guests are sure to enjoy a dip in either of the pools. With an excellent location and amenities, Cloud 19 Panwa (SHA Extra Plus) will make for a memorable holiday on the island.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX