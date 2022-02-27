HUA HIN TEST & GO

Chiva-Som International Health Resort - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
Mis à jour le February 27, 2022
Chiva-Som International Health Resort - Image 0
Chiva-Som International Health Resort - Image 1
Chiva-Som International Health Resort - Image 2
Chiva-Som International Health Resort - Image 3
Chiva-Som International Health Resort - Image 4
Chiva-Som International Health Resort - Image 5
+7 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Chiva-Som International Health Resort , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Chiva-Som International Health Resort
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

73/4 PETCHKASEM ROAD, HUA HIN, PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN, 77110, Hua Hin Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Hua Hin White Villa
8
note avec
232 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Surf & Sand Resort
8.8
note avec
29 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Riche Hua Hin Hotel
8
note avec
958 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU