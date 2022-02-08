Chermantra Aonang Resort & Pool Suite - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

KRABI TEST & GO

Krabi
8.1
note avec
114 avis
February 8, 2022
Located in the lovely area of Ao Nang, Cher Mantra Aonang Resort And Pool Suite enjoys a commanding position in the sightseeing, beaches, restaurants hub of Krabi. The excitement of the city center is only 13 Km away. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Cher Mantra Aonang Resort And Pool Suite is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, postal service, taxi service, ticket service. The ambiance of Cher Mantra Aonang Resort And Pool Suite is reflected in every guestroom. flat screen television, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, mirror, slippers are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by recreational facilities such as fitness center, outdoor pool, indoor pool, spa, massage. Cher Mantra Aonang Resort And Pool Suite is a smart choice for travelers to Krabi, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

Adresse / Carte

987 Ao Nang, Mueang Krabi District, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

