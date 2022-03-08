CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

CH Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.2
note avec
2413 avis
Mis à jour le March 8, 2022
CH Hotel - Image 0
CH Hotel - Image 1
CH Hotel - Image 2
CH Hotel - Image 3
CH Hotel - Image 4
CH Hotel - Image 5
+49 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

CH Hotel is the ultimate place to use as your base during a visit to Thailand's northern region. This property is within walking distance of many of Chiang Mai's best and most popular attractions, such as the Night Bazaar. The international airport is a mere 25-minute drive away. Recreation is provided at the outdoor pool and with massage treatments. Wi-Fi is provided in all rooms and is accessible in public areas as well. Meeting facilities and laundry service are also provided on-site for the convenience of guests. To proceed with your reservation at the CH Hotel, simply enter your dates of stay and submit our secure online booking form.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de CH Hotel , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR CH Hotel
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

6,10 Soi 8, Charoenprathet Road, Muang,, Night Bazaar, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
note avec
371 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
note avec
381 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
note avec
735 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
note avec
20 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
note avec
65 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
note avec
7 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
note avec
15 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
note avec
62 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU