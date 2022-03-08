CH Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
CH Hotel is the ultimate place to use as your base during a visit to Thailand's northern region. This property is within walking distance of many of Chiang Mai's best and most popular attractions, such as the Night Bazaar. The international airport is a mere 25-minute drive away. Recreation is provided at the outdoor pool and with massage treatments. Wi-Fi is provided in all rooms and is accessible in public areas as well. Meeting facilities and laundry service are also provided on-site for the convenience of guests. To proceed with your reservation at the CH Hotel, simply enter your dates of stay and submit our secure online booking form.