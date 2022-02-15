PATTAYA TEST & GO

Centara Sonrisa Residence and Suites Sriracha - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.6
note avec
596 avis
Mis à jour le February 15, 2022
Centara Sonrisa Residence and Suites Sriracha - Image 0
Centara Sonrisa Residence and Suites Sriracha - Image 1
Centara Sonrisa Residence and Suites Sriracha - Image 2
Centara Sonrisa Residence and Suites Sriracha - Image 3
Centara Sonrisa Residence and Suites Sriracha - Image 4
Centara Sonrisa Residence and Suites Sriracha - Image 5
+34 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the lovely area of Sri Racha, Centara Sonrisa Residence and Suites Sriracha enjoys a commanding position in the restaurants, shopping, sightseeing hub of Chonburi. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Centara Sonrisa Residence and Suites Sriracha, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Guests can enjoy on-site features like 24-hour security, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, 100% non-smoking. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Superb facilities and an excellent location make Centara Sonrisa Residence and Suites Sriracha the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Chonburi.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Centara Sonrisa Residence and Suites Sriracha , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Centara Sonrisa Residence and Suites Sriracha
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

Laem Thao The Wa - Sai Lo Soi 6, Sri Racha, Chonburi, Thailand, 20110

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Pacific Park Hotel (SHA Certified)
8.2
note avec
3388 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang
9
note avec
153 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Top View Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
note avec
39 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Bella Villa Cabana
7.7
note avec
3486 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
8.5
note avec
659 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
note avec
611 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
note avec
2305 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
note avec
5 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU