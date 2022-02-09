BANGKOK TEST & GO

Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.5
note avec
9506 avis
Mis à jour le February 9, 2022
Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok - Image 0
Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok - Image 1
Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok - Image 2
Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok - Image 3
Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok - Image 4
Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok - Image 5
+17 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok is located in a new booming business district with easy access to the Bangkok city center. A premier venue for many international conventions and corporate seminars, the Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok has a wide range of meeting and banqueting facilities for small group meetings or even banquets for 5,000 people. The famous Chatuchak Market is just across the road, and the popular Central Ladprao shopping complex is adjacent, making the Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok the ideal choice for leisure or business travelers. Each of the 565 deluxe rooms and suites offers panoramic views of Bangkok's skyline, lush parks, and bustling business centers. If you’re looking for the most convenient choice in town offering great value for money, look no further than Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok.

Adresse / Carte

1695 Phaholyothin Road, Chatuchak, Bangkok, Thailand, 10900

