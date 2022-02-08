Capital O 834 Iyara Resort & Spa - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

When visiting Koh Chang, you'll feel right at home at Iyara Resort & Spa, which offers quality accommodation and great service. Situated only 1.0 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Papa Pizza Restaurant, P.N.N. Beauty Home Spa, K.B. Restaurant. At Iyara Resort & Spa, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, convenience store, taxi service, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park. Step into one of 16 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk, mini bar which can be found in some rooms. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, spa, massage, garden, water sports (non-motorized) to make your stay truly unforgettable. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Iyara Resort & Spa.