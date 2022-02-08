Capital O 464 At Nata Chiangmai Chic Jungle (Vaccinated Staff) - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Well-positioned in Mae Rim, at NaTa Chiangmai Chic Jungle is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Chiang Mai. The excitement of the city center is only 25 km away. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Mae-Sa Golf Course, Maerim Shooting Range, Chiang Mai X-Center. At NaTa Chiangmai Chic Jungle offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, airport transfer. The hotel features 15 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the hot tub, sauna, outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids). With an ideal location and facilities to match, at NaTa Chiangmai Chic Jungle hits the spot in many ways.