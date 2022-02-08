CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Capital O 464 At Nata Chiangmai Chic Jungle (Vaccinated Staff) - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.6
note avec
631 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Capital O 464 At Nata Chiangmai Chic Jungle (Vaccinated Staff) - Image 0
Capital O 464 At Nata Chiangmai Chic Jungle (Vaccinated Staff) - Image 1
Capital O 464 At Nata Chiangmai Chic Jungle (Vaccinated Staff) - Image 2
Capital O 464 At Nata Chiangmai Chic Jungle (Vaccinated Staff) - Image 3
Capital O 464 At Nata Chiangmai Chic Jungle (Vaccinated Staff) - Image 4
Capital O 464 At Nata Chiangmai Chic Jungle (Vaccinated Staff) - Image 5
+51 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-positioned in Mae Rim, at NaTa Chiangmai Chic Jungle is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Chiang Mai. The excitement of the city center is only 25 km away. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Mae-Sa Golf Course, Maerim Shooting Range, Chiang Mai X-Center. At NaTa Chiangmai Chic Jungle offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, airport transfer. The hotel features 15 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the hot tub, sauna, outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids). With an ideal location and facilities to match, at NaTa Chiangmai Chic Jungle hits the spot in many ways.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Capital O 464 At Nata Chiangmai Chic Jungle (Vaccinated Staff) , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Capital O 464 At Nata Chiangmai Chic Jungle (Vaccinated Staff)
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

32/3 Moo 5 Mae Ram, Mae Rim, Chiang Mai 50180, Mae Rim, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50180

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
note avec
62 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
note avec
15 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
note avec
7 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
note avec
735 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
note avec
371 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
note avec
1184 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU