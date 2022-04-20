PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Capital O 1173 Snapper House - Phang-nga Test & Go Hotel

Phang-nga
Mis à jour le April 20, 2022
Capital O 1173 Snapper House - Image 0
Capital O 1173 Snapper House - Image 1
Capital O 1173 Snapper House - Image 2
Capital O 1173 Snapper House - Image 3
Capital O 1173 Snapper House - Image 4
Capital O 1173 Snapper House - Image 5
+9 Photos

N'oubliez pas que vous devez satisfaire à toutes les exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid , et cela inclut également la demande d'un Pass Thaïlande pour entrer en Thaïlande.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HÔTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Capital O 1173 Snapper House , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Capital O 1173 Snapper House
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

31/41 Soi Tachoey, Khao Lak, Takuapa, Phang Nga, 82220, Thailand, Bang Niang Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82220

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

X10 Khaolak Resort
9.2
note avec
365 Commentaires
De ฿-1
La feuille sur les sables par Katathani Resort
8.5
note avec
460 Commentaires
De ฿-1
La Vela Khao Lak
9.2
note avec
1770 Commentaires
De ฿-1
La Flora Khao Lak
9.1
note avec
669 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Sands Khao Lak par Katathani Resort
8.8
note avec
1583 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Les eaux Khao Lak par Katathani Resort
8.8
note avec
732 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Khaolak Bhandari Resort & Spa
8.8
note avec
621 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Casa de La Flora
9.1
note avec
372 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
Special Tourist Visa (STV)
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU