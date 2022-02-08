Capella Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Set in Bangkok, 5 km from Siam Discovery, Capella Bangkok offers accommodation with a restaurant, free private parking, an outdoor swimming pool and a fitness centre. Among the various facilities are a bar, a shared lounge, as well as a garden. The accommodation features a 24-hour front desk, room service and currency exchange for guests. At the hotel, the rooms are equipped with a balcony. Continental and buffet breakfast options are available every morning at Capella Bangkok. The wellness area at the accommodation is comprised of a hammam, a hot tub and a sauna. Guests at Capella Bangkok will be able to enjoy activities in and around Bangkok, like cycling. There is a tour desk and car rentals are available, while the business centre has newspapers. Lumpini Park is 5 km from the hotel, while MBK Center is 5 km from the property. The nearest airport is Don Mueang International Airport, 25 km from Capella Bangkok.