Campagne Hotel & Residence (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Campagne Hotel & Residence is ideally situated in Pathum Thani, one of the city's most popular locales. The property is just away from the city center, and it normally takes about 20 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Pathum Thani property. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out. Guests can choose from 17 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Pathum Thani, make Campagne Hotel & Residence your home away from home.