BANGKOK TEST & GO

Campagne Hotel & Residence (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.9
note avec
30 avis
Mis à jour le February 15, 2022
Campagne Hotel & Residence (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Campagne Hotel & Residence (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Campagne Hotel & Residence (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Campagne Hotel & Residence (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Campagne Hotel & Residence (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Campagne Hotel & Residence (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+1 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Campagne Hotel & Residence is ideally situated in Pathum Thani, one of the city's most popular locales. The property is just away from the city center, and it normally takes about 20 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Pathum Thani property. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out. Guests can choose from 17 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Pathum Thani, make Campagne Hotel & Residence your home away from home.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Campagne Hotel & Residence (SHA Extra Plus) , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Campagne Hotel & Residence (SHA Extra Plus)
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

5/95 Village No.2 Tiwanon Rd. ,Ban Klang, Muang, Pathum Thani,, Pathum Thani, Pathum Thani, Thailand, 12000

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Don Muang Hotel
8.1
note avec
2646 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport
7.3
note avec
506 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Aspira One Sutthisan
8.7
note avec
487 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9
note avec
730 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom
8.5
note avec
441 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
note avec
75 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
note avec
1116 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
note avec
6272 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU