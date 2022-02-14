BANGKOK TEST & GO

C U Inn Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.9
note avec
1307 avis
Mis à jour le February 14, 2022
C U Inn Bangkok - Image 0
C U Inn Bangkok - Image 1
C U Inn Bangkok - Image 2
C U Inn Bangkok - Image 3
C U Inn Bangkok - Image 4
C U Inn Bangkok - Image 5
+4 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Chatuchak, C U Inn Bangkok is the perfect place to experience Bangkok and its surroundings. Situated only 11.4 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. C U Inn Bangkok also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, taxi service, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage. Guests can choose from 48 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the C U Inn Bangkok the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Bangkok.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de C U Inn Bangkok , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR C U Inn Bangkok
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

1094/22-28 Vibhavadi-Rangsit Rd. Chompol, Chatuchak, Bangkok 10900, Chatuchak, Bangkok, Thailand, 10900

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Aspira One Sutthisan
8.7
note avec
487 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9
note avec
730 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
note avec
75 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
note avec
1116 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
note avec
6272 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
note avec
2454 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
note avec
57 Commentaires
De ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
note avec
1085 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU