PHUKET TEST & GO

Brook Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
Mis à jour le March 14, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Conveniently located in Phuket, Brook Resort is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. The excitement of the city center is only away. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Brook Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, laundromat, postal service to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. The hotel features 30 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, air conditioning, wake-up service, television. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as massage. Brook Resort is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Phuket.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Brook Resort , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Brook Resort
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

12/42 Moo 2 Soi Boonnada, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

Hôtels partenaires

Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
note avec
1522 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Ashlee Hub à Patong
7.8
note avec
1287 Commentaires
De ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
note avec
131 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
note avec
2576 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach
8.4
note avec
886 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
note avec
1 Commentaires
De ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
note avec
2617 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Coco Retreat Phuket Resort & Spa
8.4
note avec
62 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Baan Mee Phuket
8.6
note avec
29 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Casa Bella Phuket
8.7
note avec
68 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Cocoville Phuket Resort
8.9
note avec
207 Commentaires
De ฿-1
L'hôtel bleu
8.3
note avec
148 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Baba House à Phuket
8.2
note avec
431 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Blue Beach Grand Resort & Spa
9.2
note avec
1 Commentaires
De ฿-1
La vue Rawada Phuket
7.7
note avec
119 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU