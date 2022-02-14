Black Mountain Hua Hin Resort - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

HUA HIN TEST & GO

Hua Hin
8
note avec
513 avis
Mis à jour le February 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Built in 2011, Black Mountain Hua Hin Resort is a distinct addition to Hua Hin / Cha-am and a smart choice for travelers. With its location just 12.3 Km from the city center and 18.6 Km from the airport, this 3.5-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Black Mountain Hua Hin Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, express check-in/check-out. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, linens, mirror, sofa. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include golf course (on site), golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool, spa, massage are designed for escape and relaxation. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Black Mountain Hua Hin Resort.

1 Moo 2 Hin Lek Fai, Hua Hin, Hin Lek Fai, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

