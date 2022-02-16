PHUKET TEST & GO

Best Western Royal Buriram Hotel - Buri Ram Sandbox Hotel

Buri Ram
8.4
note avec
808 avis
Mis à jour le February 16, 2022
Best Western Royal Buriram Hotel - Image 0
Best Western Royal Buriram Hotel - Image 1
Best Western Royal Buriram Hotel - Image 2
Best Western Royal Buriram Hotel - Image 3
Best Western Royal Buriram Hotel - Image 4
Best Western Royal Buriram Hotel - Image 5
+29 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Buriram, look no further than Best Western Royal Hotel Buriram. The excitement of the city center is only 0 km away. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Buri Ram Northeast Culture Center, King Rama I Monument, King Rama I Commemoration Public Park. The facilities and services provided by Best Western Royal Hotel Buriram ensure a pleasant stay for guests. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, facilities for disabled guests, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas. Best Western Royal Hotel Buriram is home to 79 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, balcony/terrace. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the outdoor pool. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Buriram, make Best Western Royal Hotel Buriram your home away from home.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Best Western Royal Buriram Hotel , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Best Western Royal Buriram Hotel
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

22-23 Jira Rd, Buriram City Center, Buriram, Thailand, 31000

Filtres populaires

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU