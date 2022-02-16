Best Western Royal Buriram Hotel - Buri Ram Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Buriram, look no further than Best Western Royal Hotel Buriram. The excitement of the city center is only 0 km away. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Buri Ram Northeast Culture Center, King Rama I Monument, King Rama I Commemoration Public Park. The facilities and services provided by Best Western Royal Hotel Buriram ensure a pleasant stay for guests. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, facilities for disabled guests, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas. Best Western Royal Hotel Buriram is home to 79 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, balcony/terrace. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the outdoor pool. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Buriram, make Best Western Royal Hotel Buriram your home away from home.