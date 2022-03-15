PHUKET TEST & GO

Baumanburi Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.4
note avec
2226 avis
Mis à jour le March 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Baumanburi Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) is just a five-minute walk to the white sandy beach of Patong and just a few steps away from the nearest shopping and entertainment center. The airport is 45 minutes away by car. All rooms are decorated in contemporary Asian styles with modern amenities to ensure a comfortable stay. On-site facilities include a restaurant that serves fine Thai and international cuisines, a pool bar, the RojVaree Sauna and Spa, and a conference room. Nearby are sports and recreational activities including a golf course, big game fishing, and island/scuba diving excursions. Comfort and convenience are the hallmarks of Baumanburi Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) and their warm hospitality and professional services ensure that all guests have a wonderful stay. To make your reservation at the Baumanburi Hotel (SHA Extra Plus), please use our secure online booking form.

Adresse / Carte

239/1 Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd., Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

