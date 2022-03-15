PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Bann Baiyang Villa - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
March 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Well-placed in the beaches, spas, romance area of Phuket city, Bann Baiyang Villa provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. The hotel lies 35.4 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Bann Baiyang Villa, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, car park, smoking area. The ambiance of Bann Baiyang Villa is reflected in every guestroom. air conditioning, desk, television, satellite/cable TV, shower are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, the Bann Baiyang Villa is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

Adresse / Carte

Thanon Phetkasem Rd, Khok Kloi, Takua Thung, Khok Kloy, Phuket, Thailand, 82140

