BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok Natural Spa Resort and Suite - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
Mis à jour le March 1, 2022
Bangkok Natural Spa Resort and Suite - Image 0
Bangkok Natural Spa Resort and Suite - Image 1
Bangkok Natural Spa Resort and Suite - Image 2
Bangkok Natural Spa Resort and Suite - Image 3
Bangkok Natural Spa Resort and Suite - Image 4
Bangkok Natural Spa Resort and Suite - Image 5
+33 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Bangkok Natural Spa Resort and SuiteNever miss a single attraction in Bangkok when staying at Bangkok Natural Spa Resort and Suite. Getting around in Bangkok is easy when staying at this hotel, strategically placed right in the heart of the city. Lots to get done? Waste no time when you're just 5.8 km from Train Night Market. Bangkok Natural Spa Resort and Suite lets you take quick trips for travel supplies, souvenirs, or locally made giftsBangkok Natural Spa Resort and Suite offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to travelers. Keep up with all your communications easily with the hotel's free Wi-Fi. Getting from and back to the airport can be easily arranged with the hotel's airport transfer services. Taxi and car hire services provided by the hotel make exploring Bangkok even more convenient.Guests can enjoy free parking right at the hotel. Front desk services including concierge service, express check-in or check-out, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes can assist with your needs. Getting tickets for the city's best entertainment is easy through the hotel's ticket service and tours. Get cozy and warm in the lobby with the hotel's charming on-site fireplace.Packing light is possible at Bangkok Natural Spa Resort and Suite thanks to the hotel's dry cleaning service and laundry service keeping your clothes clean. Feeling lazy? In-room conveniences like 24-hour room service, room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your room time. Forgot to pack something? All your last-minute needs can be fulfilled by the convenience stores, saving you time and hassle. For the comfort and health of all guests, smoking is not permitted anywhere within the hotel.Smoking is allowed only in the designated smoking areas provided by hotel.Designed for comfort, all guestrooms offer a range of amenities to ensure a restful night. For your comfort, rooms at the hotel are equipped with linen service, blackout curtains and air conditioning. Rooms at Bangkok Natural Spa Resort and Suite come in multiple layout options including rooms with separate living room and balcony or terrace. In-room entertainment amenities are available in some rooms and include daily newspaper, television and cable TV.In selected rooms, you can find a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar at your disposal. Bathroom amenities are just as important as others, and at the hotel, you'll find a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels available.  Drop in to the executive lounge for some high-end services in a luxury environment.Dining and things to doEvery day at Bangkok Natural Spa Resort and Suite begins with a delicious in-house breakfast. Enjoy the morning bliss with a sip of good coffee at the cafe located in the hotel. A variety of convenient and tasty dining options are waiting for you at the hotel, for whenever you get hungry. A memorable night with your travel companions can be had without going far, at the hotel's bar.Bangkok Natural Spa Resort and Suite offers wonderful recreational facilities for guests to enjoy. End your days in total relaxation with a visit to the massage, hot tub, steam room, spa and sauna. Spend some time relaxing at the hotel's pool. Sip your favorite cocktail outdoors at the hotel's poolside bar.Check out the hotel's fitness facility to stay fit and firm on vacation. Engage in some easy evening fun with other guests with the hotel's yoga room. Get social at the hotel's library and shared lounge and TV area, where you can meet other guests. Grab some last-minute needs or local souvenirs for yourself or those back home without having to go anywhere at the shops and souvenir shops available right at on-site.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Bangkok Natural Spa Resort and Suite , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Bangkok Natural Spa Resort and Suite
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

1148 Pattanakarn 30, Bang Na, Bangkok, Thailand, 10250

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
note avec
1250 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
note avec
211 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
note avec
14 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
note avec
130 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
note avec
668 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
note avec
5421 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
note avec
669 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
note avec
4142 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU