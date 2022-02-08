BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.7
note avec
1293 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+55 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Bangkok, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen's Park is the perfect choice. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen's Park, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. 1388 rooms spread over 37 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, carpeting, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, linens can be found in selected rooms. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen's Park hits the spot in many ways.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park (SHA Certified) , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park (SHA Certified)
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

199 Sukhumvit Soi 22, Klong Ton, Klong Toey, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
note avec
4142 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
note avec
5421 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
note avec
6776 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
note avec
14 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
note avec
669 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
note avec
11540 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
note avec
3449 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
note avec
668 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU