BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok City Inn Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7
note avec
4774 avis
Mis à jour le February 9, 2022
Bangkok City Inn Hotel - Image 0
Bangkok City Inn Hotel - Image 1
Bangkok City Inn Hotel - Image 2
Bangkok City Inn Hotel - Image 3
Bangkok City Inn Hotel - Image 4
Bangkok City Inn Hotel - Image 5
+33 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This revered hotel on Rajdamri Road is located in a prime spot for reaching all of the major points of interest in the city. The city's leading mall, Central World Plaza, is located directly opposite along with the Erawan Shrine and the Pratunam commercial and shopping zone. The nearby skytrain system opens up the rest of the city for your exploration. All rooms come with satellite TV, air conditioning, and a mini bar. If this sounds like the hotel for you, then simply enter your dates of stay and submit our secure online booking form to proceed with your reservation.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Bangkok City Inn Hotel , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Bangkok City Inn Hotel
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

43/5 Rajdamri Road, Prathumwan, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
note avec
7337 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4
note avec
2605 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
note avec
1762 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
note avec
57 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
note avec
4289 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
note avec
4953 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
note avec
2062 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
note avec
307 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU