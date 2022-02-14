BANGKOK TEST & GO

Baan Thai Boutique Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8
note avec
194 avis
Mis à jour le February 14, 2022
Baan Thai Boutique Hotel - Image 0
Baan Thai Boutique Hotel - Image 1
Baan Thai Boutique Hotel - Image 2
Baan Thai Boutique Hotel - Image 3
Baan Thai Boutique Hotel - Image 4
Baan Thai Boutique Hotel - Image 5
+22 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-positioned in Bang Kapi, Bann Thai Boutique is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Bangkok. The city center is merely 5 km away and the airport can be reached within 35 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Bann Thai Boutique is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as fitness center, spa, massage, garden to make your stay truly unforgettable. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Bangkok, make Bann Thai Boutique your home away from home.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Baan Thai Boutique Hotel , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Baan Thai Boutique Hotel
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

361/1-2 Ramkhamhaeng Road, (Between Ramkhamhaeng Soi 47-49) Huamak, Bang Kapi, Bangkok, Thailand, 10240

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
note avec
75 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
note avec
2454 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
note avec
668 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
note avec
1250 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Aspira One Sutthisan
8.7
note avec
487 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
note avec
14 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
note avec
669 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
note avec
130 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU