KRABI TEST & GO

Baan Puteri Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.4
note avec
153 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Baan Puteri Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Baan Puteri Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Baan Puteri Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Baan Puteri Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Baan Puteri Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Baan Puteri Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+15 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Koh Lanta, Baan Puteri Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) is the perfect choice. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. Also within easy reach are Scubafish Dive Center, Kantiang Bay, and Liquid Lense Academy. Baan Puteri Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like a car park, bicycle rentals, tours, family room, and room service. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts such as Internet access, a refrigerator, complimentary bottled water, desk, and satellite/cable TV to please even the most discerning guest. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include a garden, are designed for escape and relaxation among the beautiful scenery of Kantiang Bay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Koh Lanta, make Baan Puteri Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) your home away from home.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Baan Puteri Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Baan Puteri Lanta (SHA Extra Plus)
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

114 Moo 5 Kantiang Beach, Ba Kan Tiang Bay, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

Hôtels partenaires

Village de l'île de SAii Phi Phi
8.7
note avec
3402 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Village de vacances Phra Nang Lanta
8.2
note avec
330 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5
note avec
92 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4
note avec
321 Commentaires
De ฿-1
TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified)
8.7
note avec
1120 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel avec vue sur le port de Phi Phi
8.5
note avec
414 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Complexe de vacances Phi Phi
8.4
note avec
1621 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Rayavadee
9.3
note avec
1023 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Diamond Cave Resort & Spa
6.7
note avec
553 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU