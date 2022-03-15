CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Baan Namping Riverside Village - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.8
note avec
108 avis
Mis à jour le March 15, 2022
Baan Namping Riverside Village - Image 0
Baan Namping Riverside Village - Image 1
Baan Namping Riverside Village - Image 2
Baan Namping Riverside Village - Image 3
Baan Namping Riverside Village - Image 4
Baan Namping Riverside Village - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

This Chiang Mai hotel features 13 rooms in six villas, and all of them are designed to interact with nature and the Ping River. If activities like listening to a symphony of chirping frogs and birds in an early morning fog appeals to you, then the Baan Namping Riverside Village is your type of place. It is actually about 40 minutes from the city, but airport transfers are available. Other freebies include fruit, coffee, tea, water, Internet access, kayaking, and bicycling, and the remote garden location only adds to the concept. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Baan Namping Riverside Village.

Adresse / Carte

59/2-3 Mu 7 , Chonlapratarn road , kuamung , saraphi , Chiang Mai, Saraphi, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50140

