Baan Mika - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Set in Bophut, Baan Mika offers accommodation with free WiFi, air conditioning, a restaurant and access to a garden with an outdoor pool. This beachfront property offers access to a balcony and free private parking. The villa is fitted with 6 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, bed linen, towels, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels, a dining area, a fully equipped kitchen, and a patio with pool views. Guests at the villa can enjoy a continental or a kosher breakfast. Baan Mika offers a barbecue. There is a shared lounge at this property and guests can go hiking nearby. Popular points of interest near the accommodation include Thongson Bay Beach, Bang Rak Beach and Choeng Mon Beach. The nearest airport is Samui International, 3.8 km from Baan Mika, and the property offers a free airport shuttle service.

Baan Mika