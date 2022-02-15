BANGKOK TEST & GO

Asia Airport Donmuang Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.6
note avec
3674 avis
Mis à jour le February 15, 2022
Asia Airport Donmuang Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Asia Airport Donmuang Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Asia Airport Donmuang Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Asia Airport Donmuang Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Asia Airport Donmuang Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Asia Airport Donmuang Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+25 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Asia Airport Donmuang Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) is located in a complex complete with a lounge, lobby, and coffee shop. The lower floors feature many local and international restaurants. The 234 guest rooms and suites are tastefully furnished with individually controlled air conditioner units and a private bathroom that includes a bathtub and shower. A swimming pool and fitness room are a couple of the leisure facilities offered at the hotel. If you’re looking for a special and unique experience, look no further than Asia Airport Donmuang Hotel (SHA Extra Plus).

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Asia Airport Donmuang Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Asia Airport Donmuang Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

99/2 Moo 8 , Phaholyothin Road Lamlukka, Pathumthanee, Don Mueang International Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 12130

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Don Muang Hotel
8.1
note avec
2646 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport
7.3
note avec
506 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom
8.5
note avec
441 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Aspira One Sutthisan
8.7
note avec
487 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
note avec
75 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9
note avec
730 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
note avec
2454 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
note avec
1116 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU