BANGKOK TEST & GO

Arcadia Suites Ploenchit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.2
note avec
1923 avis
Mis à jour le February 25, 2022
Arcadia Suites Ploenchit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality - Image 0
Arcadia Suites Ploenchit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality - Image 1
Arcadia Suites Ploenchit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality - Image 2
Arcadia Suites Ploenchit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality - Image 3
Arcadia Suites Ploenchit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality - Image 4
Arcadia Suites Ploenchit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality - Image 5
+43 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Wireless, Arcadia Suites Ploenchit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality is the perfect place to experience Bangkok and its surroundings. Only 35.0 Km away, this 4-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. This modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as Blanc Bespoke Tailors, Embassy of Switzerland, Witthayu Pier. Compass Hospitality is renowned for its quality services and friendly staff, and Arcadia Suites Ploenchit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality lives up to expectations. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, kitchen, shrine. Step into one of 73 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, bathroom phone, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink which can be found in some rooms. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool. Whatever your purpose of visit, Arcadia Suites Ploenchit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Arcadia Suites Ploenchit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Arcadia Suites Ploenchit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

15 Soi Nai Lert, Wireless Road, Lumpini Sub-district, Pathumwan, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10300

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
note avec
1762 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
note avec
815 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Loft Bangkok Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.3
note avec
32 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.9
note avec
830 Commentaires
De ฿-1
iCheck inn Residence soi 2
7.9
note avec
2381 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
note avec
3449 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
note avec
4289 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
note avec
11540 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU