Apple A Day Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.5
note avec
1519 avis
Mis à jour le March 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Ao Nang, Apple A Day Resort is an ideal spot from which to discover Krabi. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Apple A Day Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Step into one of 75 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, mirror which can be found in some rooms. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the boats, canoe, fitness center, hot spring bath, golf course (within 3 km). Whatever your purpose of visit, Apple A Day Resort is an excellent choice for your stay in Krabi.

Adresse / Carte

234 Moo 3, Ao Nang Soi 8, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

