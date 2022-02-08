Aonang Orchid Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Aonang Orchid Resort (SHA Extra Plus)Whatever your reason for visiting Krabi, Aonang Orchid Resort (SHA Extra Plus) is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away. Take your time to enjoy the sun, surf and all that comes with it when staying at Aonang Orchid Resort (SHA Extra Plus), just 290 m from Ao Nang Beach.Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at Aonang Orchid Resort (SHA Extra Plus). Stay connected throughout your stay with free internet access provided. To help pre-arrange your arrival and departure, airport transfer services can be booked before you even check in. Your explorations of Krabi can be assisted with car hire and shuttle services available.Parking is provided free of charge for guests. You'll have no problem planning out your days and transportation needs with front desk services including concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. The resort's ticket service and tours can even help you book tickets and reservations for entertainment and explorations. Wear your favorite outfits again and again thanks to the dry cleaning service and laundry service offered at Aonang Orchid Resort (SHA Extra Plus).In-room conveniences such as room service and daily housekeeping will make staying in a great choice. The resort is entirely non-smoking. Smoking may only take place in restricted designated areas.Guestrooms are fitted with all the amenities you need for a good night's sleep. To enhance your stay, rooms at the resort come with air conditioning. The specially-designed rooms at Aonang Orchid Resort (SHA Extra Plus) offer more than one layout option, including rooms that have a balcony or terrace. The resort's in-room entertainment is second to none, with the daily newspaper, television, in-room video streaming and cable TV provided to all guests.You may be assured to know that a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker and mini bar are available in rooms. You can always stay fresh and clean with a hair dryer, toiletries and bathrobes provided in the bathroom.Dining and things to doWake up with no worries at Aonang Orchid Resort (SHA Extra Plus), where breakfast can be provided in house. What's better than a good cup of coffee? Start every vacation day at the resort with an energizing cup of quality coffee. Throughout your stay, choose from a variety of delicious dining options at the resort. Regardless of any dietary restrictions you may have, you'll eat well at Aonang Orchid Resort (SHA Extra Plus) which has a selection of halal options.Once there, be sure to check out bar for some in-house nighttime fun.Throughout the day, you can enjoy the activities offered at Aonang Orchid Resort (SHA Extra Plus). Warm up at the end of the day with a visit to the hot tub. The resort's on-site pool invites you every day for a cooling dip or a few refreshing laps. The resort's the poolside bar allows you to have the most casual of cocktail times with a mellow drink.Stay wet and wild with fun family water activities like snorkeling and diving.Around the propertyVenture outside Aonang Orchid Resort (SHA Extra Plus) and explore Krabi during your stay. Your journey through Krabi can be completed with a short shopping stop at Ao Nang Night Market located 1.1 km away. Your first day during your stay at Aonang Orchid Resort (SHA Extra Plus) should include a visit to Bull Muay Thai Krabi Thailand located 2.6 km away.Reasons to stay hereSpend less here on rooms than you would at 82% of other accommodations in the city.Verified reviews for this resort's food and dining options score it better than 84% of accommodations in the city.Travelers who stayed here really appreciated the location, scoring it better than 88% of the city's other options.