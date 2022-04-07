KRABI TEST & GO

Aonang Hill @11/1 - Krabi Test & Go Hotel

Krabi
9
note avec
916 avis
Mis à jour le April 7, 2022
Aonang Hill @11/1 - Image 0
Aonang Hill @11/1 - Image 1
Aonang Hill @11/1 - Image 2
Aonang Hill @11/1 - Image 3
Aonang Hill @11/1 - Image 4
Aonang Hill @11/1 - Image 5
+25 Photos

N'oubliez pas que vous devez satisfaire à toutes les exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid , et cela inclut également la demande d'un Pass Thaïlande pour entrer en Thaïlande.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Krabi, Aonang Hill 11.1 is the perfect choice. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Aonang Hill 11.1 ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park nearby to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Aonang Hill 11.1 is home to 54 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, towels, internet access – wireless. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Aonang Hill 11.1.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HÔTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Aonang Hill @11/1 , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Aonang Hill @11/1
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

890 Moo.2, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

Hôtels partenaires

Village de l'île de SAii Phi Phi
8.7
note avec
3402 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Villas avec vue sur la falaise
9.1
note avec
221 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Krabi Cha Da Resort
7.5
note avec
634 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Peace Laguna Resort
8.1
note avec
3503 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Village de vacances Phra Nang Inn
7.9
note avec
2864 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Krabi La Playa Resort
8
note avec
1021 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Village Thaï de Chada
7.9
note avec
691 Commentaires
De ฿-1
La petite station balnéaire
8.1
note avec
900 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Ananta Burin Resort
8.2
note avec
1479 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU