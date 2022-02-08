CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Amora Tapae Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.8
note avec
3916 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Amora Tapae Hotel - Image 0
Amora Tapae Hotel - Image 1
Amora Tapae Hotel - Image 2
Amora Tapae Hotel - Image 3
Amora Tapae Hotel - Image 4
Amora Tapae Hotel - Image 5
Amora Tapae Hotel offers a nice, central location for visitors looking to explore Chiang Mai, as city staples like the famed Night Bazaar are closely situated. Other shopping areas, favorite restaurants, and notable sites like the Tapae Gate are all conveniently accessible nearby as well. Accomodations at Amora Tapae Hotel are spacious and offer sweeping views of the city and nearby mountain ranges. For the budget conscious, a breakfast buffet is provided and the Oasis Spa receives high marks and often runs promotional offers like two-for-one massages, so do be sure to check into that. When you're ready to book a room at Amora Tapae Hotel, please enter your travel dates into the secure online booking form and click.

Adresse / Carte

22 Chaiyaphum Road, Tambol Chiangmai, Amphur Muang, Tha Phae, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

