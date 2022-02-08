BANGKOK TEST & GO

Amdaeng Bangkok Riverside Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.1
note avec
239 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Amdaeng Bangkok Riverside Hotel - Image 0
Amdaeng Bangkok Riverside Hotel - Image 1
Amdaeng Bangkok Riverside Hotel - Image 2
Amdaeng Bangkok Riverside Hotel - Image 3
Amdaeng Bangkok Riverside Hotel - Image 4
Amdaeng Bangkok Riverside Hotel - Image 5
+20 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Amdaeng Bangkok Riverside Hotel welcomes leisure travelers with an exceptional location where originated since years 125 era the reign of Rattanakosin's King Rama the Fifth almost 120 years ago. Its culturally architecture includes the stucco sculpture and gingerbread wood carving technique, blending harmoniously with charms, with details, and with passion in every inch all the way. The hotel offers thoughtful hospitality with historical-10 unique detailed rooms include private balconies with views of the most beautifully curve of Chao Praya River in Klongsan.

Guests can also enjoy the authentic Thai cuisine at Nye restaurant with stunning view of Chao Praya River, or spend the time at the 360-degree view rooftop where you can sun bathing in the afternoon and turn to the fantastic cocktail bar at night. While guests spend time discovering a creative district area and the old town Bangkok all day, the Red velvet pool at the entrance await for the guests to take a breath and relax. Amdaeng Bangkok Riverside Hotel can't wait to welcome you to the present of the past.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Amdaeng Bangkok Riverside Hotel , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Amdaeng Bangkok Riverside Hotel
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

12/1 Soi Chiang Mai 1 , Chiang Mai Road, Klong San, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10600

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
note avec
1763 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
note avec
778 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
note avec
2226 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
note avec
19 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
note avec
18 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok
8.8
note avec
12884 Commentaires
De ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
note avec
609 Commentaires
De ฿-1
New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
note avec
1324 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU