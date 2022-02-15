Amari Residences Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Located beside the vibrant Petchburi Road, this 4-star lodging offers its distinct character enhanced with all amenities you expect from a resort in its class. The property boasts an exclusive selection of 129 residences - from studios to two bedroom units - that are uniquely adorned with signature Amari décor. The residences come well-equipped with modern amenities featuring spacious living and dining areas, work areas and fully-equipped kitchens. Guests may make use of the excellent recreational and leisure facilities including a gym, outdoor pool, and spa. Along with its cozy accommodation, guests are within easy reach of the MRT subway station and minutes away from Bangkok Hospital and Thonglor (Sukhumvit 55). If you’re looking for a special and unique experience, look no further than Amari Residences Bangkok (SHA Certified).