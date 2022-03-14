PATTAYA TEST & GO

Altera Hotel and Residence - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.2
note avec
7798 avis
Mis à jour le March 14, 2022
Altera Hotel and Residence - Image 0
Altera Hotel and Residence - Image 1
Altera Hotel and Residence - Image 2
Altera Hotel and Residence - Image 3
Altera Hotel and Residence - Image 4
Altera Hotel and Residence - Image 5
+43 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the nightlife, shopping, beaches district of Pattaya, At Mind Serviced Residence is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. Situated only 1 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to -5 Supper Club, ParadiseTailor, Pattaya Dragon Shopping Center give to this hotel a special charm. At Mind Serviced Residence offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, kitchen, 24-hour front desk to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Step into one of 189 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, separate living room, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms which can be found in some rooms. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden. Whatever your purpose of visit, At Mind Serviced Residence is an excellent choice for your stay in Pattaya.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Altera Hotel and Residence , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Altera Hotel and Residence
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

99/1-2 Moo 9, Pattaya Second Road, Banglamung,, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Hôtels partenaires

Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
note avec
645 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
note avec
5 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
note avec
611 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
note avec
8 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
note avec
1288 Commentaires
De ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
note avec
593 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
note avec
29 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2
note avec
62 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
note avec
4921 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
note avec
5085 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya
8.7
note avec
412 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
note avec
15 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU