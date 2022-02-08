Aloha Resort - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Lamai Beach has a reputation as being quieter and less crowded than nearby Chaweng, so if you like to be left alone, consider this hotel. With a beach location on the south side of Koh Samui, the Aloha Resort offers plenty of opportunities for ocean outings, and Chaweng is just a short cab ride away if you want to brave the crowds. The Aloha Resort also has a spacious pool for those who dislike saltwater or prefer not to get sand between their toes. The rates at this establishment are aimed at the budget conscious, giving them a little extra cash for outings or trips to the spa.