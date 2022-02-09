CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Akyra Manor Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.1
note avec
441 avis
Mis à jour le February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Built in 2014, Akyra Manor Chiang Mai is a distinct addition to Chiang Mai and a smart choice for travelers. Set 2.9 km from the excitement of the city, this 5-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Akyra Manor Chiang Mai also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Chiang Mai. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, facilities for disabled guests. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as fitness center, golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool, garden to make your stay truly unforgettable. Akyra Manor Chiang Mai is a smart choice for travelers to Chiang Mai, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

Adresse / Carte

22/2 Nimmanhaemind Rd., Soi 9, T. Suthep, A. Muang, Nimmanhemin, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

