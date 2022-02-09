Akara Hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

BANGKOK TEST & GO

Akara Hotel Bangkok

Bangkok
8.6
note avec
1511 avis
February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Akara Hotel BangkokAkara Hotel Bangkok is the perfect choice for travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Bangkok. Experience an urban escape in Bangkok with a stay at Akara Hotel Bangkok, with its exceptional location right in the city center. If you prefer an easy access to general goods and shopping, you'd love to stay at Akara Hotel Bangkok and take advantage of being just 680 m from Platinum Fashion Mall.Akara Hotel Bangkok provides a range services and amenities to help make your stay more comfortable. Free internet access provided within the hotel keeps you connected throughout your stay. Airport transfer services can be booked before your check-in date, to ensure a smooth and convenient arrival or departure. Exploring Bangkok is made even more convenient with the taxi, car hire and shuttle services available at the hotel.For guests arriving by car, parking is provided free of charge. Always get the assistance you need with front desk services including concierge service, express check-in or check-out, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. Booking the best tickets and getting the hottest restaurant reservations are made easy with help from the hotel's ticket service and tours. For longer stays or whenever you need it, the dry cleaning service and laundry service keep your favorite travel outfits clean and available.Feel like doing nothing? Available services like 24-hour room service, room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your time at the Akara Hotel Bangkok. All your minor, last-minute needs can be taken care of by the convenience stores without having to go anywhere. For health reasons, smoking is not permitted anywhere inside the hotel. For guests who would like to smoke, the designated smoking areas are available.A range of amenities is offered in guestrooms at Akara Hotel Bangkok. Enjoy your stay even more at the hotel, knowing that selected rooms includes linen service, blackout curtains and air conditioning. Rooms at Akara Hotel Bangkok are available with design features like a balcony or terrace. For a bit of entertainment, guests will find daily newspaper, television and cable TV available in selected rooms.Don't worry about being thirsty as a refrigerator, a coffee or tea maker, bottled water and mini bar are provided in guestrooms. Akara Hotel Bangkok also provides a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels in its bathroom.Dining and things to doEach morning you can start the day with a delicious in-house breakfast offered at Akara Hotel Bangkok. Don't start your vacation days without your morning coffee, available every morning in the café. A number of great dining options at the hotel assures that you'll always have convenient and delicious choices. A great night out couldn't be easier! Enjoy a fun evening without traveling outside at the bar.A day in will be as fun as a day out with ranges of recreational activities offered at Akara Hotel Bangkok. Don't forget to make a visit or two to the hotel's pool. Burn off you vacation calories with a quick visit to the hotel's fitness facility. Family time on relaxed evenings is easy with the hotel's library.Got someone special waiting for you back home? Then easily pick up a memorable gift at the souvenir shops.Around the propertyBe sure to visit some of the city's popular sights during your stay in Bangkok. Baiyoke Sky Tower is located 580 m away, and is one of the most famous tourist spots to visit and photograph. Be sure to visit Victory Monument located 1.0 km away, an item on every checklist of those who travel to Bangkok.Reasons to stay hereCompared to other accommodations in Bangkok, facilities here are rated higher than 92% of them.Guests who stayed here found it to be neat and tidy, scoring it above 94% of other accommodations in the city.Past guests love the staff and service here, rating it above 93% of the other accommodations in the city.

Adresse / Carte

372 Sri Ayuttaya Road, Phyathai, Rajthevi, Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

