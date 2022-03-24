PATTAYA TEST & GO

Aiyara Grand Hotel (SHA certified) - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.8
note avec
744 avis
Mis à jour le March 24, 2022
Aiyara Grand Hotel (SHA certified) - Image 0
Aiyara Grand Hotel (SHA certified) - Image 1
Aiyara Grand Hotel (SHA certified) - Image 2
Aiyara Grand Hotel (SHA certified) - Image 3
Aiyara Grand Hotel (SHA certified) - Image 4
Aiyara Grand Hotel (SHA certified) - Image 5
+40 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Renovated in 2011, the Aiyara Grand Hotel guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Pattaya for business or pleasure. The excitement of the city center is only 0.5 km away. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Wat Khao Phra Bat Pattaya, Big Buddha, Jack and Dave. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Pattaya hotel. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, facilities for disabled guests, Wi-Fi in public areas. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden. Whatever your reason for visiting Pattaya, the Aiyara Grand Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Aiyara Grand Hotel (SHA certified) , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Aiyara Grand Hotel (SHA certified)
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

338/118 Moo 12, Phratamnak Road, Phra Tamnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Hôtels partenaires

Lewit Hotel
7.2
note avec
8 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
note avec
645 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
note avec
5 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
note avec
611 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Baan Souy Resort
8.7
note avec
261 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas
6
note avec
7 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Venue Residence
8.2
note avec
153 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
note avec
856 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
note avec
463 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
note avec
314 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
note avec
15 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
note avec
29 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU