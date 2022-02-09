PHUKET TEST & GO

Airport Beach Hotel Phuket - SHA Plus - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.1
note avec
71 avis
Mis à jour le February 9, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated within walking distance of Nai Yang Beach and a short drive from Phuket International Airport is the Airport Beach Hotel Phuket - SHA Plus. Located by Sirinat National Park, the property is surrounded by lush greenery. All well-furnished rooms feature private balconies and air conditioning. They come with a satellite-TV, a safety deposit box and an en suite bathroom with a bathtub. Scheduled pick-up services from the airport are also provided, free of charge. The on-site restaurant serves varieties of Thai and international dishes. Room service is also available. Facilities available at the property include an outdoor pool, meeting room facilities and a fitness room.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Airport Beach Hotel Phuket - SHA Plus , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Airport Beach Hotel Phuket - SHA Plus
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

80/15 Moo.1 T.Sakoo, Naiyang, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

Hôtels partenaires

SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
note avec
2617 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
note avec
1 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach
8.4
note avec
886 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
note avec
2576 Commentaires
De ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
note avec
131 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Ashlee Hub à Patong
7.8
note avec
1287 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
note avec
1522 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Dewa Phuket (station balnéaire, villas et suites)
8.5
note avec
2441 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Naiyang Park Resort
9.1
note avec
11 Commentaires
De ฿-1
L'ardoise
8.8
note avec
1689 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Maison Pensiri
8.3
note avec
604 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Par conséquent, les hôtels de Phuket
8.5
note avec
431 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Marina Express Aviator Aéroport de Phuket
8.4
note avec
1244 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel à l'aéroport de Phuket
8.4
note avec
556 Commentaires
De ฿-1
L'esprit de Naiyang Beach Resort
7.7
note avec
413 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU