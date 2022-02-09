Airport Beach Hotel Phuket - SHA Plus - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated within walking distance of Nai Yang Beach and a short drive from Phuket International Airport is the Airport Beach Hotel Phuket - SHA Plus. Located by Sirinat National Park, the property is surrounded by lush greenery. All well-furnished rooms feature private balconies and air conditioning. They come with a satellite-TV, a safety deposit box and an en suite bathroom with a bathtub. Scheduled pick-up services from the airport are also provided, free of charge. The on-site restaurant serves varieties of Thai and international dishes. Room service is also available. Facilities available at the property include an outdoor pool, meeting room facilities and a fitness room.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX