Ace of Hua Hin Resort (SHA Certified) - Phetchaburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located property in Hua Hin / Cha-am, look no further than Ace of Hua Hin Resort (SHA Certified). Only 10 kilometers from the city center, the property's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Ace of Hua Hin Resort (SHA Certified), every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. To name a few of the property's facilities, there are 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, shrine and daily housekeeping. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, additional toilet, bathroom phone, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the property including private beach, fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, spa. Whatever your purpose of visit, Ace of Hua Hin Resort (SHA Certified) is an excellent choice for your stay in Hua Hin / Cha-am.

