BANGKOK TEST & GO

56 Hotel - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
9.3
note avec
187 avis
Mis à jour le April 8, 2022
56 Hotel - Image 0
56 Hotel - Image 1
56 Hotel - Image 2
56 Hotel - Image 3
56 Hotel - Image 4
56 Hotel - Image 5
+15 Photos
RÉPONSE RAPIDE
2 COMMENTAIRES

N'oubliez pas que vous devez satisfaire à toutes les exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid , et cela inclut également la demande d'un Pass Thaïlande pour entrer en Thaïlande.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

Tous les forfaits suivants incluent les tests requis et le transport.

OFFRES SPÉCIALESCLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 30
฿4,799 - Testez et partez en 1 jour
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
SIGNET
OFFRES SPÉCIALESCLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Triple Room 35
฿5,999 - Testez et partez en 1 jour
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
SIGNET

Greeting and salutations everyone.

Be ready for the new era of a hotel. We are different, we are a community for learners and adventurers. To expose ourselves to new ideas and new platforms. Get ready to be drawn by our activities, to get to know one another and build a community. We are your all in one stop shop of what to do in Thailand.

Hate planning for your trips? Ask our concierge or read our location tab we will help you get sorted.

Recreation, our co-working space by day and cocktail lounge by night has the ultimate #chillvibes.

Fifty Six a hotel where comfort meets convenience. Nestled down the streets off Sukhumvit Road, connected to all of Bangkok metropolitan together from Suvarnabhumi Airport to the Grand Palace.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HÔTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
3.6/5
Très bien
Basé sur 2 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
2
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de 56 Hotel , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR 56 Hotel
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

🇸🇬Catherine chan

Révisé le 23/02/2022
Arrivé le 11/02/2022
3.5 Deluxe Room
Positifs
  • Efficient and simple procedure
Négatifs
  • Additional water not complimentary

I drove to the hospital to do the swab test and drove back to hotel to wait for result. Day 5 no meal provided but when I ask for additional water was denied. Covid measures was somehow slacken, it's base on mutual trust that tourist return to hotel after swabbing. Day 5 was kind of redundant

🇸🇬Catherine chan boey kiang

Révisé le 23/02/2022
Arrivé le 07/02/2022
3.7 Deluxe Room
Positifs
  • From airport pickup to Thainakarin hospital (drive thru) to hotel all done efficiently. My tpt is a Toyota fortuner only me in the back seat like private limousine. Check in hotel just require 1000thb deposit and order dinner at the same time (1meal provided)
Négatifs
  • During my stay the WiFi was having problem since night to morning. They claim it's due to TOT servicing. The view from the window is some nearby apartment

The room is simple and big enough for 1. Bed is big and comfortable. Basic toiletry. No closet just a few hangers above the coffee maker.

Brochure de l'offre hôtelière

Images du menu alimentaire

Adresse / Carte

5 Udom Suk Road, Soi 56, Bang Na, Bangkok, Bang Na, Bangkok, Thailand, 10260

Hôtels partenaires

Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
note avec
316 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
note avec
3757 Commentaires
De ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
note avec
6947 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park
8.7
note avec
1458 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
note avec
2090 Commentaires
De ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
note avec
1085 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
note avec
6272 Commentaires
De ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
note avec
2458 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
note avec
211 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
note avec
1250 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
note avec
130 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
note avec
14 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
note avec
668 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
note avec
5421 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Modena by Fraser Bangkok
8.8
note avec
4784 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
note avec
14 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU