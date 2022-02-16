PHUKET TEST & GO

2 Feel Bed Station - Udon Thani Sandbox Hotel

Udon Thani
8.8
note avec
56 avis
Mis à jour le February 16, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

2 Feel Bed Station features garden views, free WiFi and free private parking, situated in Udon Thani, 400 metres from Bus station 1. Every unit has a private bathroom and shower, air conditioning, a flat-screen TV and a fridge. Guests can also relax in the garden. Popular points of interest near the aparthotel include Central Plaza Udon thani, UD Town and Krom Luang Prachaksinlapakhom Monument. The nearest airport is Udon Thani Airport, 2.7 km from 2 Feel Bed Station.

Si vous étiez un client de 2 Feel Bed Station , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
Adresse / Carte

539/60 Sai-uthit rd, Makkhaeng, Muang, Shopping Center, Udon Thani, Thailand, 41000

