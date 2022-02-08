137 Pillars House (SHA Extra Plus) - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

137 Pillars House (SHA Extra Plus)All offerings provided by 137 Pillars House (SHA Extra Plus) help to ensure a pleasant stay for all travelers. Keep up with all your communications easily with the hotel's free Wi-Fi. Getting from and back to the airport can be easily arranged with the hotel's airport transfer services. Taxi and car hire services provided by the hotel make exploring Chiang Mai even more convenient.Guests can enjoy free parking right at the hotel. Front desk services including concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes can assist with your needs. Getting tickets for the city's best entertainment is easy through the hotel's ticket service and tours. Packing light is possible at 137 Pillars House (SHA Extra Plus) thanks to the hotel's dry cleaning service and laundry service keeping your clothes clean.Feeling lazy? In-room conveniences like room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your room time. Smoking is allowed only in the designated smoking areas provided by hotel.All rooms at 137 Pillars House (SHA Extra Plus) are designed for comfort. For your comfort, rooms at the hotel are equipped with air conditioning. Selected rooms at 137 Pillars House (SHA Extra Plus) include a balcony or terrace, as part of the room design. In-room entertainment amenities are available in some rooms and include daily newspaper, television, in-room video streaming and cable TV.In selected rooms, you can find a refrigerator, a coffee or tea maker, bottled water, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar at your disposal. Bathroom amenities are just as important as others, and at the hotel, you'll find a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels available. Dining and things to doEvery day at 137 Pillars House (SHA Extra Plus) begins with a delicious in-house breakfast. Enjoy the morning bliss with a sip of good coffee at the cafe located in the hotel. A variety of convenient and tasty dining options are waiting for you at the hotel, for whenever you get hungry. A memorable night with your travel companions can be had without going far, at the hotel's bar.Do you prefer to cook your own meals? Then you'll love the in-house BBQ facilities.137 Pillars House (SHA Extra Plus) promises you a fun-packed holiday with a variety of activities and facilities. End your days in total relaxation with a visit to the massage, spa and sauna. Spend some time relaxing at the hotel's pool. Sip your favorite cocktail outdoors at the hotel's poolside bar.Check out the hotel's fitness facility to stay fit and firm on vacation. Engage in some easy evening fun with other guests with the hotel's yoga room. Get social at the hotel's library and shared lounge and TV area, where you can meet other guests. Grab some last-minute needs or local souvenirs for yourself or those back home without having to go anywhere at the shops and souvenir shops available right at on-site.Reasons to stay hereFacilities at this hotel are rated higher than 98% of other accommodations in the city.Find some excellent dining options here, where past guests have rated it better than 98% of the city's other accommodations.Guests who stayed here really appreciated the room comfort, scoring it higher than 99% of accommodations in the city.