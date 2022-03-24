BANGKOK TEST & GO

Hôtel Solaria Nishitetsu à Bangkok - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8
note avec
29 avis
Mis à jour le March 24, 2022
Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 200 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire Samitivej Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Booking requests for Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Le Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok possède un restaurant, une piscine extérieure, une salle de sport et un bar à Bangkok. Cet hôtel 4 étoiles propose une réception ouverte 24h / 24 et un distributeur automatique de billets. Les chambres climatisées offrent une vue sur la ville et disposent d'un bureau et d'une connexion Wi-Fi gratuite.

Toutes les chambres de l'hôtel sont équipées d'un coin salon, d'une télévision par satellite à écran plat et d'une salle de bains privative avec articles de toilette gratuits et bidet. Les chambres disposent d'une armoire.

La rue Arab Street se trouve à 1,1 km du Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok, tandis que l'ambassade centrale est à 1,8 km. L'aéroport international Don Mueang, le plus proche, est à 21 km.

Commodités / caractéristiques

  • Service de navette depuis l'aéroport le jour de l'arrivée (des frais supplémentaires s'appliquent)
  • Test COVID-19 2 fois (si le test COVID-19 est positif, vous serez transféré à l'hôpital Samitivej)
  • Service de soins infirmiers 24 heures sur 24 (des frais supplémentaires peuvent être appliqués si une enquête spéciale est nécessaire)
  • WiFi haut débit
  • Douche ou baignoire avec Toto Washlet
  • Smart TV
  • Service de nettoyage des chambres
  • Service de blanchisserie (3 pièces par jour)
  • 3 repas par jour à partir d'un menu sélectionné
Si vous étiez un client de Hôtel Solaria Nishitetsu à Bangkok , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Hôtel Solaria Nishitetsu à Bangkok
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

