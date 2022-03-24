Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Le Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok possède un restaurant, une piscine extérieure, une salle de sport et un bar à Bangkok. Cet hôtel 4 étoiles propose une réception ouverte 24h / 24 et un distributeur automatique de billets. Les chambres climatisées offrent une vue sur la ville et disposent d'un bureau et d'une connexion Wi-Fi gratuite.
Toutes les chambres de l'hôtel sont équipées d'un coin salon, d'une télévision par satellite à écran plat et d'une salle de bains privative avec articles de toilette gratuits et bidet. Les chambres disposent d'une armoire.
La rue Arab Street se trouve à 1,1 km du Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok, tandis que l'ambassade centrale est à 1,8 km. L'aéroport international Don Mueang, le plus proche, est à 21 km.